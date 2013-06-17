Loss-making Abu Dhabi tourism company sells development

DUBAI, June 17 A joint venture between Abu Dhabi
investment fund Mubadala and U.S.-based Prudential
Financial has bought a newly built residential
development on Saadiyat Island from the emirate's loss-making
tourism development company.
The state-owned Tourism and Development Investment Co
(TDIC), which is also building local branches of the Louvre and
Guggenheim museums on the island, warned last month it might
have to sell assets this year.
Mubadala Pramerica Real Estate Investors (MPREI), a 50-50
joint venture launched in 2010 between Mubadala and Prudential's
real estate arm, has bought phase one of Saadiyat Beach
Residences from TDIC, the companies said on Monday.
They did not disclose how much was paid for the luxury
development.
The property is subject to a five-year leaseback to TDIC, in
which the tourism firm will manage leasing the residences on
behalf of MPREI. The project was launched in the fourth quarter
of 2012 and is currently 80 percent leased, the statement said.
The first phase of the Saadiyat Beach Residences comprises
285 units over three five-storey buildings. The next phase,
which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this
year, consists of 210 units.
TDIC said last month it had posted a widening loss in 2012
amid the emirate's property slump and that it could take seven
years to turn a profit.