版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 26日 星期四 14:11 BJT

Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic buy 49 pct stake in UAE's Network International

DUBAI Nov 26 U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic have bought a 49 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based payments processor Network International from The Abraaj Group, it was announced in a statement on Thursday.

Emirates NBD has retained its 51 percent stake in Network International, according to the statement, which was a bourse filing from the bank in Dubai.

(Reporting By Tom Arnold)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐