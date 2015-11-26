Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic buy 49 pct stake in UAE's Network International

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
DUBAI Nov 26 U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic have bought a 49 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based payments processor Network International from The Abraaj Group, it was announced in a statement on Thursday.
Emirates NBD has retained its 51 percent stake in Network International, according to the statement, which was a bourse filing from the bank in Dubai.
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.