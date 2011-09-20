UPDATE 1-DP World owner inks $850 mln refinancing -sources

(Adds detail, background)

By David French and Michelle Meineke

DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 20 Dubai's Port & Free Zone World (PFZW), the direct owner of global ports operator DP World , has signed an $850 million loan refinancing, two banking sources said on Tuesday.

The deal, which replaces a $1.15 billion facility which matures this month, was signed by 15 banks in total and was split almost evenly between a conventional tranche and a sharia-compliant piece.

Citi , Deutsche Bank(DBKGn.DE), Emirates NBD and HSBC underwrote the transaction before it was launched into syndication in July.

It had originally been a purely conventional loan but a sharia-compliant tranche was added last month to tap liquidity within the Islamic banking sector, bankers said at the time.

The facility has a five-year amortising tenor and carried a margin of 350 basis points, said the sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

It replaces a three-year deal of which $850m was the remaining net amount.

State-owned conglomerate Dubai World is the parent company of PFZW, which owns 80.5 percent of DP World.

PFZW was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By David French and Michelle Meineke; Editing by Amran Abocar and Jon Loades-Carter)