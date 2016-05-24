Dubai says opens world's first functioning 3D-printed office

DUBAI May 24 Dubai has opened what it said was
the world's first functioning 3D-printed office building, part
of a drive by the Gulf's main tourism and business hub to
develop technology that cuts costs and saves time.
The printers - used industrially and also on a smaller scale
to make digitally designed, three-dimensional objects from
plastic - have not been used much for building.
This one used a special mixture of cement, a Dubai
government statement said, and reliability tests were done in
Britain and China.
The one-storey prototype building, with floorspace of about
250 square metres (2,700 square feet), used a 20-foot
(6-metre)by 120-foot by 40-foot printer, the government said.
"This is the first 3D-printed building in the world, and
it's not just a building, it has fully functional offices and
staff," the United Arab Emirates Minister of Cabinet Affairs,
Mohamed Al Gergawi, said.
"We believe this is just the beginning. The world will
change," he said.
The arc-shaped office, built in 17 days and costing about
$140,000, will be the temporary headquarters of Dubai Future
Foundation - the company behind the project - is in the centre
of the city, near the Dubai International Financial Centre.
Gergawi said studies estimated the technique could cut
building time by 50-70 percent and labour costs by 50-80
percent. Dubai's strategy was to have 25 percent of the
buildings in the emirate printed by 2030, he said.
(Reporting by Lara Sukhtian; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Louise Ireland)