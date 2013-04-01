RPT-Australia's Qantas, Emirates look for more operational tie-ups

* Airlines may link up catering, ground services
* Qantas says no delay in Dreamliner deliveries
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, April 1 Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates
and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd will look
to extend their partnership to include ground services and
catering, they said, a day after launching an alliance.
Their tie-up received a final sign-off from Australia's
competition regulator last week but has been criticised by rival
airlines for being too broad and further entrenching Qantas'
dominant position in the Australian domestic market.
"Of course, there will be any number of possibilities when
two companies come together," Emirates president Tim Clark told
a press conference in Dubai. "As we move forward we will be
looking at some of those possibilities like catering, ground
handling and others."
The struggling Australian airline announced the Emirates
deal in September, ending its 17-year alliance with British
Airways, owned by IAG.
Under its new venture, Qantas is switching its hub to Dubai
from Singapore for European flights, enabling it to cut
loss-making international routes and focus on its profitable
domestic and budget operations. Analysts estimate the alliance
could save it up to A$100 million ($104.4 million) pre-tax
annually.
"We do think that this partnership will build from what
we've offered today. We will explore ways of potential
synergies," said Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive.
Qantas has been stripping costs out of its business after a
year troubled by a record fuel bill, rising competition and a
labour union that has opposed its spending cuts.
The companies say the alliance is deeper than a
straightforward codeshare - in which airlines share some flights
- but stops short of a global revenue-sharing deal or equity
injection from either side.
OPPORTUNITIES
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission granted
the deal conditional approval based on the airlines maintaining
at least their pre-alliance capacity on routes between Australia
and New Zealand amid concerns about reduced competition.
However, it has halved the desired alliance framework from
10 years.
Emirates, which has been looking to increase its business
globally amid challenges from the aggressive growth of rivals
Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, said it would consider further
alliances.
"We are looking for opportunities. If we are fortunate
enough to come across an airline that has the vision of Qantas
then may be we would," said Clark.
Qantas, which has firm orders for 14 Boeing 787-8
Dreamliner aircraft earmarked for its budget arm Jetstar and
options over 50 more Dreamliners, said there were no delays in
the delivery of its share of the troubled aircraft.
"We have not been informed formally of any delays. We want
the aircraft as soon as we can," said Joyce, of the planes which
are expected to be delivered from August.
"We are told by Boeing that they intend to manufacture new
batteries for our arrivals."
He also added Qantas has no immediate plans to sell its
long-term leases on airport terminals in Sydney, Melbourne and
elsewhere in Australia.