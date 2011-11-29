MOVES-Dubai's Rasmala hires new investment banking head

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Rasmala Investment Bank has hired Zaid Ghoul as its new head of investment banking, the company's chairman said Tuesday.
Ghoul, who joins Rasmala from PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was a partner focusing on corporate finance and business recovery services, will start on Dec. 1, Ali Shihabi told Reuters.
Rasmala, with around $900 million in assets, closed its retail brokerage arm in May to focus on institutional business. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.