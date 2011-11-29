版本:
MOVES-Dubai's Rasmala hires new investment banking head

Nov 29 Rasmala Investment Bank has hired Zaid Ghoul as its new head of investment banking, the company's chairman said Tuesday.

Ghoul, who joins Rasmala from PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was a partner focusing on corporate finance and business recovery services, will start on Dec. 1, Ali Shihabi told Reuters.

Rasmala, with around $900 million in assets, closed its retail brokerage arm in May to focus on institutional business. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)

