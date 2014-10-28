UAE desert booms again, but builders face cash crunch

* Construction work balloons as UAE economy recovers
* But financing the work is challenge for some contractors
* Some developers delay payments out of post-crash caution
* Banks lending more but still wary
* Competition forcing down profit margins
By Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, Oct 27 Look at computer models
for the Venice-like Arabian Canal proposed for central Dubai, or
the plans for the world's biggest shopping mall, and it seems as
if the collapse of the United Arab Emirates real estate market
six years ago never happened.
Citibank estimated earlier this year that there were already
two thirds of a trillion dollars worth of construction projects
underway in the UAE. That was before Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed
bin Rashid al-Maktoum unveiled models of the Mall of the World,
a glassed-in city complete with an air-conditioned Times Square
and Oxford Street and Earth's biggest indoor theme park.
But beneath the soaring cranes and the glass and steel
domes, all is not well for builders, who have found massive
amounts of work but profit margins squeezed and developers slow
to pay bills. And that means some of the glamorous new
mega-projects may fall well behind schedule.
The UAE is recovering strongly from the 2008-2009 financial
crisis which battered its real estate market. Local governments
and state-linked firms have announced a slew of huge housing and
infrastructure projects in the last 18 months.
But as some developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi hold back
payments, builders are now scrambling to obtain loans and
digging into cash reserves for money to tackle the projects.
At the same time, the construction boom is drawing new
contractors and sub-contractors to bid for business in the hope
of winning quick profits. This is pushing down margins.
Such difficulties illustrate the perils of the Gulf's
construction market. Foreign builders flock to the region to get
a share of its oil wealth, but sometimes face unstable market
conditions and erratic payment schedules.
"The biggest challenge contractors face is that the margins
are still going down. It's getting more competitive, and a tough
market to survive," said Philippe Dessouy, managing director at
Belgian construction firm BESIX.
One regional industry expert, who did not want to be
identified because of the sensitivity of his comments, said
profits at UAE construction companies would be weak this year
despite the massive volume of business.
"The contracting business is going through a rough phase.
Payments are coming in late, which is impacting builders, and
they are now faced with liquidity issues. This would of course
have an impact on the projects," he added.
RECEIVABLES
The challenges for construction firms can be seen at
companies such as Arabtec, Dubai's largest contractor
and builder of the world's tallest tower.
Its backlog of projects has almost doubled to about 26
billion dirhams ($7.1 billion) in about two years. The amount of
money owed to it by clients jumped to 9.1 billion dirhams in the
first half of 2014 from 6.6 billion dirhams a year earlier.
At the same time, the company's cash balance shrank to 1.1
billion dirhams in June from 2.7 billion dirhams in the third
quarter of 2013. Analysts said this was mainly because of high
working capital requirements; Arabtec declined to comment.
"If Arabtec wants to continue at the current rate of project
executions for the next two to three quarters, then we expect a
cash outflow (incremental working capital) of 500 million
dirhams each quarter," said Allen Sandeep, director for research
at brokerage Naeem Holding.
"That just means that the company might run out of cash and
it has to either raise funds or slow down on executions."
Arabtec has also had to grapple with management changes such
as the sudden resignation of its chief executive Hasan Ismaik in
June. The departure of top managers and staff will result in
"significant project delays", analysts at HSBC said in June.
The company has insisted all its construction projects are
on track. But it has acted to reduce its commitments, pulling
out of plans to launch its own real estate company and scaling
back its strategy to bid for oil and gas projects in the region.
Similarly, Dubai's Drake & Scull had outstanding
receivables of 5.3 billion dirhams in the first half of this
year, more than double its first-half revenue of 2.35 billion
dirhams. Its backlog grew to 14.3 billion dirhams from 7.4
billion dirhams a year earlier. The company declined to comment.
Such pressures may lead to delays in a range of projects
around the UAE, possibly including high-profile items such as
the much-anticipated Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, which is being
built by Arabtec and other companies.
At present just 55 percent of construction work on the
Louvre, which includes one of the world's biggest domes, has
been completed, although work is scheduled to finish next year.
"To get to the finish line, a lot of hard work needs to be
done. It is a challenge but we are working to meet the
deadline," said Jassim al Hammadi, head of infrastructure at
Tourism Development & Investment Co, the Abu Dhabi state-owned
firm which is developing the project.
An industry source who is monitoring the project's progress
said it would be very difficult to complete construction next
year, given the scale of the task and pressures on resources.
MONEY
A boom over the past two years has driven Dubai's
residential real estate prices back close to the bubble levels
seen before its market collapsed in 2008. Prime rents in Dubai
are now only 10 percent lower than their peak in 2008, according
to a report by property company Knight Frank.
With about a 30 percent jump, Dubai rents and house prices
are estimated to have recorded the highest growth rate in the
world in the first half of the year, after an increase of about
25 percent in 2013. The market may at last have peaked, with
increases finally slowing in the last few months.
Residents, most of whom are expatriates from Asia and
Europe, complain about the surging cost of living, and wonder
whether the boom is sustainable for a city that prides itself on
attracting talent with a promise of the good life.
Jahanzeb Mashhadei, an assistant manager at Panasonic Corp's
Middle East arm, was priced out of his luxury high-rise in
central Dubai and now commutes two hours to work from a modest
apartment bordering the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah. It is
still dark when his son gets on the school bus.
"We kept pushing our boundaries and eventually the market
just pushed us out of Dubai. We just weren't able to afford
something," he said.
Despite the boom, developers are still mindful of the crash
six years ago, which makes them cautious with payments to
building contractors. Industry executives say some property
developers are slow to disburse cash, proceeding in stages
instead of making big up-front payments to construction firms.
Local governments, especially oil-rich Abu Dhabi, do not
lack for money. But bureaucratic and logistical obstacles can
delay payments to construction firms.
Falling global oil prices could become another worry if
prolonged. Despite a plunge to four year lows in recent months,
Abu Dhabi is still believed to be running a budget surplus and
there is no sign of state-backed projects being cancelled. But
industry executives believe that if Brent crude stayed near $80
for a year or two, spending on projects could slow.
For builders seeking financing, the UAE's bond market is
underdeveloped. Instead, construction firms rely mainly on
banks. UAE construction loans soared 40.1 percent from a year
earlier last December to 181 billion dirhams, central bank data
shows; that far outpaced 8.8 percent growth in total bank loans.
Drake & Scull, for example, took out two loans in the first
six months of this year, one of $20 million from international
banks and one of 125 million dirhams from local banks.
For some companies, however, bank lending may not be enough
to top up operating funds; an Abu Dhabi-based banker said banks
were still conservative in the wake of the 2008-2009 crash.
"Banks are surely lending, but they are lending cautiously
based on set criteria such as security, the borrower's funds,
cash flow, project sustainability etc.," he said.
Meanwhile, the stiff competition in the construction sector
is putting pressure on profit margins, which means retained
earnings cannot fund the big projects.
Arabtec reported a year-on-year rise of just 11 percent in
second-quarter net profit, despite a 51 percent leap in revenue.
Drake & Scull posted a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit.
"Despite growth in the volume of work, there's been a 3 to 4
percentage point drop in margins over the past two-three years,
which is impacting contractors," said Sandeep at Naeem.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by
Andrew Torchia and Peter Graff)