Russia scraps taxation of UAE govt investment -UAE

DUBAI Dec 7 Investment organisations and
sovereign wealth funds from the United Arab Emirates will be
exempt from taxation in Russia under an agreement signed on
Wednesday, the Gulf oil producer's finance ministry said.
The agreement between the UAE and Russia also supports trade
and economic ties by addressing outstanding investment disputes
and providing for the confidential transfer of data, the
ministry said without elaborating.
Previously, UAE official investors in Russia had to pay a 20
percent tax on stock profits, 15 percent on profits from
interest, and 20 percent on capital gains, it added.
The UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, is home
to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), whose
assets are estimated by analysts at between $400 billion and
$600 billion, ranking it among the largest sovereign wealth
funds globally.
Sources familiar with ADIA's plans told Reuters in September
that the fund was ramping up its private equity activities after
a relatively subdued period over the past two years.
Russia wants to attract investors partly because of heavy
capital outflows, which are being fuelled by instability in the
global economy and domestic political jitters. The Russian
finance ministry said this week that capital flight could exceed
$80 billion this year and even hit $85 billion, up from $38.3
billion in 2010.