UAE militant cell linked to Yemen's al Qaeda-Dubai police chief

* UAE militant cell linked to al Qaeda in Yemen
* Iran, Muslim Brotherhood a threat to Gulf states
* Qaeda's Yemen-based wing remains a potent threat
By Mahmoud Habboush
DUBAI, Jan 9 A suspected militant cell detained
in the United Arab Emirates had links to al Qaeda, Dubai's
police chief has said, including the Yemen-based wing that is
widely regarded as one of the its most effective affiliates.
Dahi Khalfan also said the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood and
Shi'ite Iran were among the main security threats to Gulf Arab
states because they wanted to export revolution to the region.
The United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer that has
supported Western counter-terrorism efforts in the region,
announced the arrest of the UAE cell on Dec. 26 in a joint
operation with Saudi Arabia.
"They are adherents of al Qaeda and its misguided doctrine,"
Khalfan said in an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq Al Awsat
newspaper published on Wednesday.
"Some of the (cell) members are affiliated with al Qaeda in
Yemen," said Khalfan, referring to al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP).
The group planned bomb attacks against targets in the UAE,
Saudi Arabia and other states in the region rather than
targeting individuals for assassination, he added.
The Dubai police chief said he was concerned that AQAP
members were making their way to the Gulf but said Saudi
anti-terrorism efforts had reduced al Qaeda's threat to the
Gulf.
The UAE has so far escaped attack by al Qaeda and other
insurgent groups, but some of the seven emirates in the
federation have seen a rise in Islamist sentiment in recent
years. Security analysts say Dubai, a cosmopolitan business and
tourism hub, could make an attractive target for militants.
BROTHERHOOD "MENACE"
AQAP, formed in 2009 a merger of al Qaeda's Yemeni and Saudi
branches, remains a potent threat. In 2010, it claimed
responsibility for two sophisticated parcel bombs sent to the
United States. The bombs were intercepted in Britain and Dubai
before they could explode.
In August, Saudi authorities arrested a group of suspected
al Qaeda-linked militants - mostly Yemeni nationals - in the
capital Riyadh, suggesting the group remained highly active.
Washington has backed a political transition in Yemen and
stepped up drone strikes on suspected militants there to try to
curb the group's influence and prevent a spillover of violence
into U.S. ally Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
But Khalfan said al Qaeda was not the only security threat
concerning the UAE. The Muslim Brotherhood - swept to power in
Egypt as a result of the Arab Spring - and Iran were "both a
menace to the region."
"I think Iran and the (Muslim) Brothers' menace is similar.
They both want to export the revolution," he said. "What the
Muslim Brothers are aiming for at the moment is to shred and
denigrate the reputation of the Gulf rulers."
Last July, Khalfan warned of an international plot to
overthrow the governments of Gulf Arab countries, saying the
region needs to be prepared to counter any threat from Muslim
Brotherhood sympathizers as well as Syria and Iran.
The UAE has escaped the upheaval that has shaken the Arab
world but moved swiftly to stem any sign of political dissent by
detaining more than 60 local Islamists this year over alleged
threats to state security and links to a foreign group.