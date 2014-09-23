UAE offers trading platform for shares in private joint-stock firms

DUBAI, Sept 23 The United Arab Emirates' stock
exchange plans to offer a trading platform for shares in private
joint-stock companies, aiming to make it easier for them to
raise capital with less disclosure of corporate information than
publicly listed firms.
UAE financial authorities have been trying to encourage
companies to list on exchanges and have changed corporate
regulations in order to increase transparency in their accounts.
Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said
that trading would begin over the next few months on a special
platform set up inside the country's existing stock exchanges,
state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The new market, where listing does not require full stock
exchange disclosure, is also intended to serve as a stepping
stone for some companies to go public, and will facilitate that
process by providing ownership records, WAM said.
The UAE hopes to attract private joint-stock companies from
other countries to trade their shares, including the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council as well as other Arab countries, WAM
said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)