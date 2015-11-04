Emirates to buy 27 Cirrus, Embraer training aircraft

DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai's Emirates Airlines' training
academy has agreed to buy a total of 27 aircraft from U.S.
manufacturer Cirrus and Brazil's Embraer in a deal
worth $39 million, the carrier said on Wednesday.
The purchase agreement, a first for the academy, includes 22
Cirrus SR22 and five twin-jet Embraer Phenom 100E, Emirates said
in a statement.
Emirates Flight Training Academy will use the aircraft to
train its cadet pilots and will begin taking delivery in 2017.
In June, rival Etihad Airways placed an order for four
Phenom 100E jets for its flight college unit, which will bring
its training fleet to 20 on delivery.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)