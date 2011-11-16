Emirates Airline has $4 bln in cash reserves -Sheikh Ahmed

DUBAI Nov 16 Emirates, Dubai's flagship carrier, has $4 billion in cash reserves, its Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told Al-Arabiya television on Wednesday.

Emirates placed a blockbuster order for 50 Boeing 777 jetliners at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday, underscoring the strong financials of fast-growing Gulf airlines despite rising fears over the world economy.

It said the order was worth $26 billion including options to buy 20 more aircraft.

The carrier earlier said it had adequate financing in place for 2012, and planned no new bond issue. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs, Editing by Dinesh Nair)