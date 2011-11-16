Emirates Airline has $4 bln in cash reserves -Sheikh Ahmed

DUBAI Nov 16 Emirates, Dubai's
flagship carrier, has $4 billion in cash reserves, its Chairman
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told Al-Arabiya television on
Wednesday.
Emirates placed a blockbuster order for 50 Boeing 777
jetliners at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday, underscoring the
strong financials of fast-growing Gulf airlines despite rising
fears over the world economy.
It said the order was worth $26 billion including options to
buy 20 more aircraft.
The carrier earlier said it had adequate financing in place
for 2012, and planned no new bond issue.
