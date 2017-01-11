Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

* Uber and regulator team up on transport study
* Uber sees opportunities for car-shares, driverless cars
* Services in neighbouring Abu Dhabi still halted
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 11 Ride-hailing service Uber
signed an agreement with Dubai's transport authorities
on Wednesday to become fully regulated after a series of clashes
over pricing and availability.
The move signals friendlier relations between the government
of the Gulf's most popular business and tourist destination and
what is becoming one of the best known global transport brands.
The two will also team up on a project to study how to cut
congestion and the cost of transport in the Emirate, which Uber
hopes will open up more business opportunities in the future.
Under the deal between Uber and the Roads and Transport
Authority (RTA), Uber will be able to use 14,000 vehicles
through its app "as per the laws governing the operation of
taxis and limousines in Dubai emirate", an RTA statement said.
Uber, which has a valuation of around $70 billion, has grown
rapidly to more than 450 cities since 2009, fighting a series of
battles with local regulators.
Present in Dubai since 2013, Uber has had shaky ties with
the RTA partly due to a disagreement about pricing and whether
it had to follow the path of local rival Careem and allow
customers to book all taxi rides in the Emirate, not just its
own.
Anthony Khoury, regional director of Uber in the Middle
East, told Reuters the deal did not include providing customers
with an option to book a regular taxi. The RTA made no comment
about that aspect of their previous disagreements.
Previously, Uber, in which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment
Fund bought a $3.5 billion stake in June, had complained that
Dubai's regulations required it to price its rides 30 percent
above taxi fares - a very large gap by international standards.
"The deal is two-fold: Uber is now fully regulated by the
RTA and we have become strategic partners undergoing a
collaborative study to launch an economy solution for
transportation by the second half of 2017 that is more
affordable and reduces congestion on the road," Khoury said.
The study, according to Khoury, will help Uber introduce
other products such as its car pooling service "UberPool", and
driverless cars in Dubai, a city of about 2.5 million people.
Uber's relations with neighbouring Abu Dhabi have also been
frosty. Uber's services have been suspended in the emirate since
August in an apparent dispute with authorities there. Careem
also halted its Abu Dhabi services in late August but resumed
them a few days later.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Tom Arnold and Alison
Williams)