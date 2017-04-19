版本:
CORRECTED-Emirates cuts flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand

(Corrects month of change to Los Angeles route to July)

DUBAI, April 19 Emirates, the world's largest international airline by passenger traffic, said on Wednesday it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes after restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on some air travel had weakened demand.

Direct flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando would drop to five a week in May from daily flights, while Seattle and Boston flights would be reduced to a daily service in June from two flights a day. Twice daily Los Angeles flights would also be reduced in July to one a day.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)
