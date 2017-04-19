CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand

(Corrects the number of U.S. destinations Emirates has targeted
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates, the largest
international airline by passenger traffic, said on Wednesday it
was cutting flights on five U.S. routes after restrictions
imposed by President Donald Trump's administration weakened
demand from the Middle East.
Since taking office, Trump has signed two executive orders
banning refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority
countries from visiting the United States. Although both moves
were blocked by U.S. judges, some travellers have been deterred.
The U.S. administration also introduced new security
measures in March banning electronic devices larger than a
mobile phone from being taken into aircraft cabins on direct
flights to the United States from several Middle East locations.
"The recent actions taken by the U.S. government relating to
the issuance of entry visas, heightened security vetting and
restrictions on electronic devices in aircraft cabins have had a
direct impact on consumer interest and demand for air travel
into the U.S.," an Emirates spokeswoman said.
"Over the past three months, we have seen a significant
deterioration in the booking profiles on all our U.S. routes,
across all travel segments," the Emirates spokeswoman said.
Rival carrier Etihad Airways said it had not seen any
significant change in demand and had no plans at present to
reduce flights to the six U.S. cities it serves.
Fellow Gulf carrier Qatar Airways had no immediate comment
when asked about any plans it had for its U.S. routes.
Emirates, based in Dubai, flies to 12 U.S. destinations and
has said it aims to serve 15 U.S. locations by 2018. Emirates
Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori would not comment when
asked on Tuesday if that target could change due to the
restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.
Under changes announced in a statement on Wednesday,
Emirates said direct flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando
would drop to five a week in May from daily flights, while
Seattle and Boston flights would be reduced to a daily service
in June from two a day.
Twice daily Los Angeles flights would also be reduced in
July to one a day, Emirates said.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)