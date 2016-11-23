Abu Dhabi's Waha extends collar hedges in AerCap shares

DUBAI Nov 23 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital said on Wednesday it had extended the maturity
of its collar hedges on 18.89 million shares which it owns in
New York-listed aircraft leaser AerCap Holdings for up
to 43 months.
It also sold a further 4 million AerCap shares, according to
a bourse statement.
Waha in August extended the maturity in about 4 million
shares and placed an additional collar hedge on another 3.97
million shares.
The Abu Dhabi investment firm is now locked in the value of
its remaining 26.85 million AerCap shares at an average minimum
price of $38.36 per share and a maximum average price of $62.01
per share. The collar hedges mature between 2018 and 2020.
