UPDATE 2-UAE frees American jailed for YouTube parody video

DUBAI Jan 9 A U.S. citizen who spent nine
months in jail in the United Arab Emirates for posting a parody
video on YouTube, was released and returned home to the United
States on Thursday.
Shezanne Cassim, 29, was sentenced to a year in prison in
the Gulf Arab state last month on cybercrime charges over a
20-minute "mockumentary" video that poked fun at young Emirati
men who imitate U.S. hip-hop culture.
Cassim had been detained since April and his family said in
a statement that he had been released "according to a customary
practice that equates nine months of imprisonment to a one-year
sentence."
Cassim, who is from Minnesota, told a news conference after
he arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on
Thursday that he had broken no laws.
"I did nothing wrong," he said. "There was nothing illegal
about the video even under UAE law. I was tried in a textbook
kangaroo court and I was convicted without any evidence."
Cassim said he was held with limited information in a prison
with few facilities and was not told what crime he was accused
of until about five months after he was apprehended.
"It's a warning message and we are scapegoats," he said.
There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department welcomed
Cassim's release.
"We've consistently raised this issue about his arrest and
trial specifically with UAE officials," spokeswoman Jen Psaki
told a regular news briefing. "We have continuously pressed for
a fair and expedient resolution as we were deeply concerned by
the verdict."
In the video posted on Google Inc's YouTube in
2012, Emirati men were jokingly described as "deadly gangsters"
and can be seen practicing throwing sandals and wielding an agal
- the cord used to keep in place traditional Arab headscarves.
The video opened with a disclaimer stating it was fictional
and did not intend to offend the people of the UAE.
Cassim, an aviation business consultant, was charged with
violating UAE's cybercrimes law, which makes acts deemed
damaging to the country's reputation or national security
punishable by fines and jail time. Cassim was also fined 10,000
dirhams ($2,700).
Last year, an Abu Dhabi court jailed a man for two years for
tweeting about a political trial, highlighting the sensitivity
of Gulf Arab states to political dissent, criticism of senior
officials and comments which they regard as blasphemous,
especially on social media.