Emirates says still waiting to hear from Airbus on A380 revamp

LONDON, April 17 Emirates president Tim Clark said on Friday the airline is still waiting for a decision from Airbus over whether the planemaker will proceed with a revamp of the A380 superjumbo.

Emirates, which is the leading buyer of the existing A380 jet with 140 orders, has said it would look at placing an order for up to 200 of the so-called A380neo jets should Airbus go ahead with the update.

"As far as the neo is concerned, we await the deliberations from Toulouse," Clark told a news conference in London.

The Dubai-based carrier is also still eyeing an order for around 50 to 70 twin-aisle A350 or 787 aircraft.

"We are fairly advanced in our assessment of the A350, as we are on the 787-9 and 787-10," Clark said.

Emirates cancelled an order for 70 A350 aircraft last year, saying the new plane from Airbus did not fit its original specifications, but later launched a new purchasing process. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Tim Hepher)