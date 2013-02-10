版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 10日 星期日 15:32 BJT

BRIEF-Emirates sees revenue growth of 18-20 pct for FY 2012-13 - president

DUBAI Feb 10 Emirates : * Sees revenue growth of 18-20 percent for fiscal year 2012-2013 -

President
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐