Dubai's Emirates NBD eyeing Islamic bond issue - sources

Dubai's largest bank by assets, is eyeing an Islamic bond, or
sukuk, and could mandate banks as early as this week, four
banking sources said.
ENBD has drawn up a shortlist of seven or eight banks from
which it will select the institutions which will manage the
sale, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
This list includes National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
Standard Chartered, HSBC, Citi, Royal
Bank of Scotland and ENBD itself.
Emirates NBD officials were not immediately able to
comment.
Both conventional and Islamic institutions, as well as
global sovereigns such as Bahrain and Indonesia, have been
flocking to the sukuk market recently, creating an unusually
active fourth quarter.
Emirates NBD has issued around $500 million in
privately-placed paper so far in 2011, with all of it sold to
European investors, a Gulf-based banking source said.
One of the largest, with an issue date of Nov. 3, was a $163
million two-year bond which priced at 140 basis points over the
three-month London interbank offered rate with a 1.832 percent
coupon through sole bookrunner Commerzbank.
The quarterly putable bond, which means investors can ask
for the cash to be repaid every three months, achieved a good
price in the volatile environment, a separate banker said.
In May, Emirates NBD completed a debt swap for two existing
notes due to expire in 2016 for longer-term debt. It has
repeatedly said it would not overpay for issuing new debt, and
pricing levels so far this year had been too
expensive.
Emirates NBD has just over 8 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion)
in debt maturities in 2012, and another 1.87 billion dirhams in
2013, according to a company presentation on its website. Total
outstanding debt is at 16.3 billion dirhams.
