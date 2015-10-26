Big firms say EU carbon reforms do not go far enough

* Industry, some member states say proposals are damaging
* Commissioner says plans represent "evolution not
revolution"
* Poland still considering legal action following earlier
reform
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 26 Proposed reforms to the EU
carbon market do not go far enough and need to be supplemented
by a phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies, a group of major
companies said in an open letter to European Union environment
ministers meeting on Monday.
The European Commission in July outlined its plans to
bolster the Emissions Trading System (ETS), on which permits to
pollute trade at around 8.5 euros per tonne, seen as
too little to drive a shift to lower carbon energy.
Environment ministers of the 28 EU states debated the
proposals on Monday in Luxembourg, in one of the early steps
towards turning the plans into law.
"We do not believe that the Commission's ETS reform proposal
will deliver a carbon price sufficient to maintain the EU ETS as
the cornerstone of EU climate policy," said the Corporate
Leaders Group, which brings together firms including EDF Energy
, Unilever, Acciona and Coca Cola
.
The letter also predicted auctions of carbon allowances
would not "generate sufficient innovation funds to help industry
decarbonise".
To shelter sectors most affected by carbon prices the
Commission proposal offers 10 years of free emission credits.
The Corporate Leaders Group said the free credits were not
being allocated as effectively as possible.
It also said plans to cut progressively the level of
pollution allowed were not rigorous enough to keep global
warming below the 2 degrees Celsius ceiling (3.6 Fahrenheit)
scientists say prevents the worst effects of extreme weather.
ETS reform needs to be matched with the elimination of
fossil fuel subsidies, it said, something not all EU member
states have backed.
While the corporate leaders want tougher action, those in
energy intensive industries say the Commission's proposal is
already damaging.
EUROFER, which represents the EU steel industry, said the
plan put its future at risk.
"This proposal presents an existential threat to the 330,000
jobs that the industry supports," Axel Eggert, director general
of EUROFER, said.
In a statement, the body cited research the proposal would
cost the industry around 34 billion euros ($37 billion) in
direct and indirect carbon costs between 2021 and 2030.
In the debate on Monday, nations such as Britain and France
urged greater ambition, while central European ministers sought
protection for industry.
Poland, whose economy relies on carbon-intensive coal, said
it was still considering legal action following an interim
reforms to limit a surplus of allowances that has depressed
carbon prices.
Energy and Environment Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said
the EU executive had sought a balance and its proposals on free
allowances represented an "evolution not a revolution".
($1 = 0.9068 euros)
(Editing by David Evans)