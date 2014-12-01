版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 1日 星期一 14:36 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi AG announces sale of aseptic dairy products facility to Kanpak, LLC

Dec 1 Emmi AG

* Says announced sale of its production facility for aseptic dairy products in U.S. To Kansas-based Kanpak, LLC, a Golden State Foods partnership

* Says purchase contract has signed on Nov. 28, 2014, and transaction is set to be completed on Dec. 18, 2014

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐