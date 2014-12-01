BRIEF-Emmi AG announces sale of aseptic dairy products facility to Kanpak, LLC

BRIEF-Novartis' Cart-T Therapy CTl019 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
Dec 1 Emmi AG
* Says announced sale of its production facility for aseptic dairy products in U.S. To Kansas-based Kanpak, LLC, a Golden State Foods partnership
* Says purchase contract has signed on Nov. 28, 2014, and transaction is set to be completed on Dec. 18, 2014
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: