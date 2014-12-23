BRIEF-Emmi acquires 34 pct stake of Bongrain in Emmi Gondue AG

BRIEF-Bucher Industries Q1 net sales up 2 pct to CHF 616 mln
* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs
Dec 23 Emmi AG :
* Acquires 34 percent stake of Bongrain in Emmi Gondue AG
* Parties agreed not to disclose price paid for share package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------