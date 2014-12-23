版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi acquires 34 pct stake of Bongrain in Emmi Gondue AG

Dec 23 Emmi AG :

* Acquires 34 percent stake of Bongrain in Emmi Gondue AG

* Parties agreed not to disclose price paid for share package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
