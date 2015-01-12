版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi acquires cheese business of J.L. Freeman in Canada

Jan 12 Emmi AG :

* Acquires cheese business of J.L. Freeman in Canada

* Acquisition is planned for Q1 of 2015

* J.L. Freeman cheese business will continue to operate independently and under leadership of its current management in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐