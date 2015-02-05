版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi AG FY 2014 sales CHF 3.4 bln vs CHF 3.3 bln year ago

Feb 5 Emmi AG :

* Says FY 2014 sales 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.68 billion) versus 3.3 billion Swiss francs year ago

* Says currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's sales performance

* Says company is highly confident that its 2015 net profit will still be within margins of medium-term guidance of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
