BRIEF-Emmi AG FY 2014 sales CHF 3.4 bln vs CHF 3.3 bln year ago

BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
Feb 5 Emmi AG :
* Says FY 2014 sales 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.68 billion) versus 3.3 billion Swiss francs year ago
* Says currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's sales performance
* Says company is highly confident that its 2015 net profit will still be within margins of medium-term guidance of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
* Switzerland to cap residence permits for Romanians, Bulgarians