BRIEF-Emmi reports H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 mln, up 3.7 %

Aug 27 Emmi AG :
* Says H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 million, up 3.7 %
despite negative
currency effect of -1.7 % (previous year: CHF 1,566.6
million)
* Says EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects rose by 11.2 %
from CHF 119.3
million in H1 2013 to CHF 132.7 million in H1 2014
* Sees 2014 sales at group level (excluding additional
acquisitions) likely to
increase by between 3 % and 4 %
* Says EBIT improved in H1 2014 from CHF 65.0 million to CHF
74.3 million,
resulting in adjusted EBIT margin of 4.6 %
* Sees 2014 EBIT between CHF 117 million and CHF 132 million
due to the
non-recurring effects
* Sees 2014 net profit margin around 2 % (previously 3 %)
