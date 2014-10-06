版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 13:41 BJT

BRIEF-Emmi to sell Trentinalatte to LIVIA Group

Oct 6 Emmi AG

* Says to sell Trentinalatte to LIVIA Group

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Says LIVIA Group will be taking on all employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
