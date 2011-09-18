"Mad Men" tries to fend off "Boardwalk" at Emmys

* Prime-time Emmy Awards broadcast Sunday night on Fox
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Television's "Mad Men"
will bid for a fourth straight Emmy on Sunday, hoping to fend
off the Prohibition-era gangsters of "Boardwalk Empire" and the
warring kings and knights of "Game of Thrones" for the
industry's top honors.
After months of anticipation, the stars and creators of
dozens of comedies and dramas gather in Los Angeles for the
annual Prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony that celebrates the best
of television.
More than 20 Emmys will be handed out on Sunday in a live
telecast on the Fox network hosted by "Glee" star Jane Lynch,
who could find herself accepting an acting award for her role
as a sarcastic cheerleading coach on the hit musical comedy.
But all eyes will be on the top prizes -- for best comedy
and drama series -- and some major upsets could be in store,
especially in the acting categories.
ABC mockumentary and 2010 Emmy comedy series winner "Modern
Family" goes into Sunday's awards with 17 nominations,
including acting mentions for all six of its stars.
That puts it in a commanding position for a repeat victory
over rivals "Glee," "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" and
"The Big Bang Theory."
The contest for best drama is much closer. HBO's lavish new
show "Boardwalk Empire," with 18 nominations, has already taken
Golden Globe and Screen Actor's Guild trophies and is regarded
as a major contender, despite the 19 nods to "Mad Men," the
1960s advertising drama on AMC.
Medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which proved a
surprise success for HBO, has an army of fans, while CBS lawyer
show "The Good Wife" starring Julianna Margulies topped an
Xfinity TV poll on Facebook as favorite drama. "Dexter" and
"Friday Night Lights" make up the other drama contenders.
ACTORS & ACTRESSES
Margulies also is the front-runner for best dramatic
actress, along with Elisabeth Moss, who plays the quiet but
feisty young Peggy Olson of "Mad Men."
"It is such a great showcase for Moss. It is quite a
contest. I think Margulies will win, but it is very close,"
said Tom O'Neil of awards website TheEnvelope.com.
Jon Hamm, who plays suave but enigmatic Don Draper in "Mad
Men," also is hoping to clinch his first Emmy this year.
"Hamm is the lead star of this Emmy-anointed show who has
never won. But he has got to watch out for Steve Buscemi on
'Boardwalk Empire,'" said O'Neil.
The HBO miniseries "Mildred Pierce" has a leading 21
nominations and is expected to deliver an acting Emmy for its
star, British actress Kate Winslet.
But surprises could be in store for Emmy newcomer Melissa
McCarthy of comedy "Mike & Molly," who also stole the show in
the summer movie "Bridesmaids".
"She is an outstanding comedic actress. She was also so
funny and winning in 'Bridesmaids' and I think audiences got
her and she won new fans," said Todd Gold, managing editor of
Xfinity TV.
The popular reality competition slot is also a cliffhanger.
Victory may finally be at hand for America's most-watched show
"American Idol," but "Dancing with the Stars" or "So You Think
You Can Dance" could waltz away with the Emmy.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Xavier Briand)