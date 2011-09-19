版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 19日 星期一 10:48 BJT

'Mad Men' wins best drama series Emmy

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 "Mad Men" won the Emmy for best TV drama series on Sunday for the fourth straight year.

The show on cable channel AMC is set in the 1960s in the world of advertising.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐