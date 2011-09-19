版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 19日 星期一 10:56 BJT

'Modern Family' wins best comedy series Emmy

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 "Modern Family" won the Emmy for best TV comedy series on Sunday.

It was the second straight win for the ABC mockumentary about two siblings, their father and their assorted partners and children.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)

