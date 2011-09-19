版本:
FACTBOX - A list of Primetime Emmy Award winners

  LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 - Following is a list of winners of
Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S.
television. The Emmys are presented by the Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences.
  BEST DRAMA SERIES
  "Mad Men"
  ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
  Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights"
  ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
  Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"
  SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
  Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
  SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
  Margo Martindale, "Justified"
  BEST COMEDY SERIES
  "Modern Family"
  ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
  Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
  ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
  Melissa McCarthy, "Mike & Molly"
  SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
  Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
  SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
  Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"
  BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
  "Downton Abbey"
  ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
  Barry Pepper, "The Kennedys"
  ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
  Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"
 SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
  Guy Pearce, "Mildred Pierce"
  SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
  Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"
  BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
  "The Amazing Race"
  BEST VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
  "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"
  DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
  Michael Spiller, "Modern Family"
  WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
  Steve Levitan & Jeffrey Richman, "Modern Family"
  DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
  Martin Scorsese, "Boardwalk Empire"
  WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
  Jason Katims, "Friday Night Lights"
  DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
  Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"
  WRITING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
  Steve Bodow, Tim Carvell, Rory Albanese, Kevin Bleyer,
  Rich Blomquist, Wyatt Cenac, Hallie Haglund, JR Havlan,
  Elliott Kalan, Josh Lieb, Sam Means, Jo Miller, John
  Oliver, Daniel Radosh, Jason Ross, Jon Stewart,
  "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"
  DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
  Brian Percival, "Downton Abbey"
  WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
  Julian Fellowes, "Downton Abbey"
