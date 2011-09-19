FACTBOX - A list of Primetime Emmy Award winners

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 - Following is a list of winners of Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television. The Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Mad Men"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Margo Martindale, "Justified"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Modern Family"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Melissa McCarthy, "Mike & Molly"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

"Downton Abbey"

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Barry Pepper, "The Kennedys"

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Guy Pearce, "Mildred Pierce"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

BEST VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Spiller, "Modern Family"

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Steve Levitan & Jeffrey Richman, "Modern Family"

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Martin Scorsese, "Boardwalk Empire"

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Katims, "Friday Night Lights"

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"

WRITING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

Steve Bodow, Tim Carvell, Rory Albanese, Kevin Bleyer,

Rich Blomquist, Wyatt Cenac, Hallie Haglund, JR Havlan,

Elliott Kalan, Josh Lieb, Sam Means, Jo Miller, John

Oliver, Daniel Radosh, Jason Ross, Jon Stewart,

"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"

DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Brian Percival, "Downton Abbey"

WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Julian Fellowes, "Downton Abbey"

(Reporting by Sheri Linden and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Eric Walsh)