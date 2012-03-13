Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 Empire Co Ltd, parent of Sobeys, Canada's No. 2 grocer, reported higher adjusted quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by its real estate investments.
Sobeys' contribution to adjusted earnings, excluding minority interests, was little changed from the same quarter last year, at C$65.5 million ($66.1 million), compared with C$65.4 million.
But Empire's other operations contributed C$6.7 million, versus C$3.0 million a year earlier. Earnings were helped in part by higher revenue from Empire's investment in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.
Last month, Crombie reported a 5.4 percent rise in property revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31. For the entire year, Crombie said it provided a total unitholder return of more than 17 percent.
The REIT invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed-use properties in Canada, and owns a portfolio with commercial properties in eight provinces.
Empire said earnings were also helped by higher average selling prices on residential lots. The company has a stake in Genstar, which is primarily a residential developer.
GROCERY MARGINS IMPROVE
Sobeys' gross profit margin improved slightly to 24.1 percent, compared with 23.9 percent in the same quarter last year. Canadian grocers have struggled to raise prices in line with inflation in recent quarters, as Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands rapidly in the country.
Besides Walmart Canada, Sobeys competes with Loblaw Cos Ltd , Canada's biggest grocer, and No. 3 player Metro Inc .
Sales at established Sobeys stores, seen as a key measure for retailers, rose 1.2 percent in the quarter. Sobeys' total sales rose 2.9 percent to C$3.94 billion.
Empire's net income for the quarter ended Feb. 4 fell to C$80.0 million, or C$1.17 a share, from C$88.9 million, or C$1.31, a year earlier.
But adjusted earnings rose to C$72.2 million, or C$1.06 a share, from C$68.4 million, or C$1.01 a share. Overall sales rose 2.8 percent to C$3.98 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.10 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Empire shares rose 0.24 percent to C$57.54 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.