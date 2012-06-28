Sobeys parent Empire Co reports higher profit

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
June 28 Empire Co Ltd, parent of Canada's Sobeys grocery chain, reported higher profits for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
Net earnings for the quarter ended May 5 rose to C$92.1 million ($89.8 million), or C$1.35 Canadian cents a share, from C$82.5 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Consolidated sales fell to C$4.07 billion from C$4.15 billion. Sales at established Sobeys stores rose 0.7 percent.
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion