版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 22:02 BJT

Sobeys parent Empire Co reports higher profit

June 28 Empire Co Ltd, parent of Canada's Sobeys grocery chain, reported higher profits for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Net earnings for the quarter ended May 5 rose to C$92.1 million ($89.8 million), or C$1.35 Canadian cents a share, from C$82.5 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated sales fell to C$4.07 billion from C$4.15 billion. Sales at established Sobeys stores rose 0.7 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐