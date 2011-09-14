UPDATE 2-Sobeys parent Empire posts higher Q1 profit

(Adds share buyback details in paragraph 5 & 6)
* Q1 EPS C$1.31 vs C$1.26 last year
* Q1 rev up 3 pct
* Says to buy back 2 pct of class A shares for cancellation
Sept 14 Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO) posted a 3
percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher
sales in its fully owned unit Sobeys, Canada's No. 2 grocer.
Net earnings for the first quarter, ended August 6, rose to
C$89.2 million ($90 million), or C$1.31 a share, from C$86.3
million, or C$1.26 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned C$1.32 a share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$4.15 billion, while same-store
sales at Sobeys rose 1.7 percent. Sobeys' sales during the
quarter was C$4.11 billion versus C$3.98 billion a year ago.
The company also said it will buy back 673,755 non-voting
class A shares, about 2 percent of the total outstanding shares,
at market price for cancellation. The company currently has
about 33.7 million outstanding class A shares.
The company expects the buyback to start from September 20,
2011 and terminate September next year.
Shares of the company closed at C$57.15 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Aftab Ahmed in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Joyjeet Das)