版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 23:31 BJT

Empire Co profit rises 20 pct

Dec 13 Canada's Empire Co Ltd, parent of grocer Sobeys, reported higher second-quarter profit as sales at the grocery chain rose.

Net earnings rose to C$93.3 million, or C$1.37 per share, from C$78.1 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 9 percent to C$4.40 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐