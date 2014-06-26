版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 26日 星期四 20:00 BJT

Sobeys-owner Empire reports lower profit, says to close 50 stores

June 26 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a lower quarterly profit, and said it would close 50 underperforming stores.

Net earnings fell to C$800,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 3, from C$105.9 million, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 40 percent to C$5.94 billion ($5.47 billion), including contribution from Canada Safeway stores.

Empire bought the Canadian arm of Safeway Inc last year, cementing its position as Canada's No. 2 grocer. ($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐