Empire posts 17 pct higher profit, raises dividend

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
June 27 Empire Co Ltd reported a 17 percent jump in profit, helped by higher sales at its Sobeys grocery chain, and raised its quarterly dividend.
Net income rose to C$107.4 million ($102.56 million), or C$1.58 per share, from C$92.1 million, or C$1.35 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to C$4.31 billion from C$4.07 billion a year earlier. Sales at Sobeys rose 5.8 percent to C$4.26 billion.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8.3 percent to 26 Canadian cents Per share.
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.