UPDATE 1-Empire Mining to suspend Albanian operations

Nov 7 Canada's Empire Mining said it was suspending its Albanian operations and laying off staff there after discovering its exploration licenses were incomplete.

The company's shares were down 10 percent at 18 Canadian cents in morning trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Empire Mining, which has chrome mines in Albania, said it found omissions with respect to size and coordinates in its renewed exploration licenses.

Empire said it had initiated talks with officials of the government to rectify the matter. Till then it plans to focus on advancing its two copper and gold projects in Turkey. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)