Empire State Building owners get third offer to buy landmark

| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 One of New York City's largest
landlords, Thor Equities LLC, has offered more than $2.1 billion
in cash to buy the Empire State Building, the real estate firm's
broker said on Thursday.
It was the third unsolicited offer for the landmark
skyscraper, which is set to become the centerpiece of a publicly
traded real estate investment trust.
Thor Equities confirmed the offer but not the price. A
representative from Malkin Holdings LLC, which oversees the
Empire State Building's investors and operations, could not
immediately confirm that it has received the offer and declined
further comment.
Broker Jason Meister of Avison Young, which is representing
Thor Equities, said the offer was all cash.
Earlier this week, Malkin Holdings said in a letter to
investors that it was reviewing two unsolicited bids - one for
$2.1 billion and the other for $2 billion - to buy the 102-story
building. The letter was included in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Malkin Holdings had said it would consider the two
previously unsolicited offers, consistent with its fiduciary
duties.
In addition to its presence in New York, Thor Equities owns
and develops urban real estate throughout the United States,
Latin America and Europe.
Meister Seelig & Fein LLP, the law firm representing
investors who oppose the REIT plan, disclosed a letter last week
from privately held Cammeby's International Group offering to
buy the building for $2 billion.
The second bidder's identity was not disclosed in the most
recent SEC filing.
Malkin Holdings led the plan to put the Empire State
Building and more than 17 other properties into a real estate
investment trust called Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which
would be publicly traded under the proposed symbol "ESB" on the
New York Stock Exchange. Investors recently approved the REIT
plan.
Malkin Holdings, the Helmsley Trust and investors would
have to approve a sale. The Helmsley Trust is the majority owner
of the company that owns the building's sublease, which expires
in 2076.
An appraisal conducted last summer valued the Empire State
Building at about $2.33 billion, after debt, according to the
SEC filing. Including the mortgage, the historic skyscraper is
valued at about $2.53 billion, that appraisal showed.