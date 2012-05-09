Empire State Building IPO change may help pay tax

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 The controller of the Empire
State Building has offered investors the opporunity to sell some
of their shares and relieve some of the expected tax burden if a
proposed intitial public offering is approved before the end of
the year, according to a federal filing on Tuesday.
But that may not be enough to help the 2,824 investors pay
what could be a tax liability somewhere between $50,000 and more
than $100,000 depending on the pricing of the IPO shares and
where the investor lives.
Malkin Holdings LLC, which controls the U.S. skyscraper, has
slightly bowed to pressure from investors by allowing them to
sell between 19.5 percent and 17 percent of their shares if the
IPO occurs before Dec. 31, according to the amended IPO form
filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
They can sell another 30.5 percent to 33 percent after the
first 180 days of trading for a total of 50 percent, according
to one of two IPO-related documents filed with the SEC on
Tuesday.
That's up from a 180-day lock-up originally proposed, but it
still may not be enough to persuade the investors to vote to
allow the building to be part of a larger planned real estate
investment trust, to be called Empire State Realty Trust Inc
.
Some investors and their advisors said the tax bill on the
investment made in 1961 for $10,000 per unit could be more than
$100,000 a unit. Approval after October would not likely give
them nearly enough cash to pay the taxes on the investment.
In addition, the price of REIT's shares could fall between
the offering and when the lock-up expires, as often they do when
thousands of stockholders can sell their shares. That would
leave less to use to satisfy the Internal Revenue Service.
"We still have to worry about the REIT share price to pay
taxes due by April 15th next year" said Richard Edelman, whose
father was one of the original investors. "Why would anyone
trade a solid investment in the Empire State Building for that
kind of risk?"
Edelman has set up a web site,
Empirestatebuildinginvestors.com, to inform investors, some of
whom are unhappy with the proposed IPO. Over 400 have visited
the site, he said.
Should the IPO not occur before Dec. 31, 2012, the sale
allowance is off the table, according to the filing.
A spokesman for Malkin Holdings President Anthony Malkin
said: "We are presently in a quiet period and are therefore
unable to comment."
The proposed IPO structure gives Malkin and his family tax
protection, including $83 million to cover possible taxes,
according to one of the filings.
Five lawsuits have been filed against the proposed IPO and
against Malkin and Malkin Holdings. The plaintiffs have moved to
consolidate the suits into one class action, a move Malkin
Holdings said it did not oppose, according to one of two Tuesday
filings with the SEC. Malkin Holdings intends to fight the suit.
The law suits contend that Malkin Holdings and the Helmsley
estate, which share a company that leases the building for about
60 more years, incorrectly assumes that they own the Empire
State Building and well as several others in the 18-property
proposed REIT.
Malkin Holdings and the family are expected to reap more
than $641.7 million from the IPO, according to the filing. The
Helmsely estate, which is expected to be the biggest winner,
about $1 billion in cash and marketable securities. As a
charity, it is tax free.
Should the IPO not occur, the Helmsley estate intends to
sell its interests, according to one of the filings. Malkin said
that a buyer of the stake could "adversely affect the value"
investors have in the building.
The Empire State Building is currently undergoing a $550
million modernization program.