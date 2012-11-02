BRIEF-Class-action settlement terms reached in Empire State Realty Trust suit

BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely earned group operating profit for year through Feb of 38 bln yen - Nikkei
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei
Nov 2 Empire State Realty Trust Inc : * Plaintiffs in class-action suit against management companies of properties
proposed for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc agree to settlement * The defendants in the settlement denied that they committed any violation of
law or breached any of their duties and did not admit that they had any
liability to the plaintiffs -- SEC filing * Settlement has to be approved by ny state supreme court * Settlement calls for malkin holdings and estate of leona m. helmsley to
establish a settlement fund of $55 million * Settlement stipulations says that that each of the named class
representatives intends to support the transaction as modified. * Proposed settlement says that proposed real estate investment trust and
investors will not bear any of the settlement payment
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds comment from OneWeb founder, updates shares)