Rich and powerful warn robots are coming for your jobs

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 3 Some of the richest, smartest
and most powerful humans have an important message for the rest
of us as they convened this week to discuss pressing global
issues: the robots are coming.
At the Milken Institute's Global Conference in Beverly
Hills, California, at least four panels so far have focused on
technology taking over markets to mining - and most importantly,
jobs.
"Most of the benefits we see from automation is about higher
quality and fewer errors, but in many cases it does reduce
labor," Michael Chui, a partner at the McKinsey Global
Institute, said on Tuesday during a panel on "Is Any Job Truly
Safe?"
The four-day annual conference, which began on Sunday, has
3,500 invite-only participants exploring "The Future of Human
Kind."
Technology has not only done away with low-wage, low-skill
jobs, some of the more than 700 speakers said. They cited robots
operating trucks in some Australian mines; corporate litigation
software replacing employees with advanced degrees who used to
sift through thousands of documents prior to trials; and on Wall
Street, the automation of jobs previously done by bankers with
MBAs or PhDs.
"Anyone whose job is moving data from one spreadsheet to
another ..., that's what is going to get automated," said Daniel
Nadler, chief executive of Kensho, a financial services
analytics company partly owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
"Goldman Sachs will be in here in 10 years, JPMorgan will be
here. They're just going to be much more efficient in terms of
operating leverage and headcount," he added.
Big banks have slashed tens of thousands of jobs in recent
years as businesses like bond trading have become less
profitable. Under tremendous pressure from investors to boost
profits, but unable to grow revenue much, banks have
increasingly turned to technology to reduce costs.
A Citigroup Inc report in March suggested that more
pain is on the way for financial industry staff. Citi's analysts
predicted a 30 percent drop in banking jobs across the United
States and Europe over the next decade.
Milken panelists noted technology's impact on work far
beyond Wall Street.
Martin Ford, an author and entrepreneur, argued that while
the so-called gig economy has created temporary jobs for
independent contractors, the next step is to get rid of them.
The ride-hailing service Uber, for example, is investing heavily
in building cars that do no need drivers, he said.
David Siegel, co-chairman of the quantitative hedge fund Two
Sigma, blamed technology for income problems that have led to
political upheavals around the world over the past several
years.
"One of the big causes for the stagnation of middle class
wages is essentially because of clever computer programs,"
Siegel said during a panel about artificial intelligence.
Some panelists were less dire in their assessments.
Billionaire investor Steve Cohen said it would take awhile
before robots replace stockpickers like himself. Kate Mitchell,
co-founder of Scale Venture Partners, said freelance sites have
allowed workers to supplement their income.
"It's easy to villainize technology," she said, "but there
is a lot of opportunity there at the same time."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Lawrence Delevingne and Michael Flaherty in Los Angeles;
Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)