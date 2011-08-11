UPDATE 1-Emulex Q4 beats, Q1 outlook below estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10

* Q4 sales $123.4 mln vs est $119.8 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.10-$0.12 vs est $0.15

* Sees Q1 rev $114-$118 mln vs est $123.4 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 11 Emulex Corp's quarterly results beat market estimates helped by higher sales at its core host server products business, but the storage equipment maker forecast first-quarter profit and sales below analysts' expectations due to uncertainty over new server launches by its customers.

Emulex, whose products help connect servers and storage to networks in data centers, sees adjusted earnings of 10-12 cents a share on sales of $114-$118 million in the current quarter.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 15 cents a share on sales of $123.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net loss widened to $15.7 million, or 18 cents a share, from $2.5 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents a share.

Sales for the company, which gets a third of its revenue from IBM , rose 20 percent to $123.4 million.

Sales at its host server product business, which accounts for 79 percent of total revenue, rose by a third.

Analysts had expected earnings of 10 cents a share on sales of $119.8 million.

Shares of the Costa Mesa, California-based company closed at $7.25 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)