UPDATE 1-Emulex sees Q2 above Street view

Jan 9 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp
forecast a better-than-expected second quarter, as it
overcame the mid-quarter supply constraints from the Thailand
flooding and restored full production capacity during the
quarter.
Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent in extended
trade, after closing at $7.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.
Emulex sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 24
cents to 25 cents a share on revenue of $127 million to $128
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings
of 17 cents per share on revenue of $124 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Costa Mesa, California-based company also
expects the upcoming refresh cycle of Intel Corporation's
Romley chipset to benefit business in 2012.