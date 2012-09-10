Spain savings banks sell 5 pct of Enagas

Sept 10 Spanish savings banks are selling a 5
percent stake in the country's gas grid operator Enagas
, banks Credit Suisse and Santander
, managers of the sale, said on Monday.
In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the banks
said they were carrying out an accelerated book-built offer on
behalf of the investment group Sagane Inversiones that was not
expected to take more than a day.
Sagane is a company formed by savings bank Caja Murcia, Caja
Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.
Caja Murcia and Caja Granada are now part of Banco Mare
Nostrum (BMN), while Caja Castilla La Mancha was integrated into
Liberbank. Both BMN and Liberbank are part of a group of lenders
which may have to be recapitalised with public money as part of
an up-to-100-billion-euro European plan to shore up Spain's
troubled banks.