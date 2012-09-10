Spain savings banks sell 5 pct of Enagas

Sept 10 Spanish savings banks are selling a 5 percent stake in the country's gas grid operator Enagas , banks Credit Suisse and Santander , managers of the sale, said on Monday.

In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the banks said they were carrying out an accelerated book-built offer on behalf of the investment group Sagane Inversiones that was not expected to take more than a day.

Sagane is a company formed by savings bank Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.

Caja Murcia and Caja Granada are now part of Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), while Caja Castilla La Mancha was integrated into Liberbank. Both BMN and Liberbank are part of a group of lenders which may have to be recapitalised with public money as part of an up-to-100-billion-euro European plan to shore up Spain's troubled banks.