ENAP amasses US$3.5bn book as investors shrug off poor metrics

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Sovereign support overshadowed poor
credit metrics as investors snapped up Empresa Nacional de
Petroleo's US$700m 10-year bond on Tuesday - the Chilean
issuer's first international market foray since 2014.
Starting with initial price thoughts of high 200s, the
state-owned oil company, better known as ENAP, was able to
tighten spreads by around 50bp before launching at Treasuries
plus 240bp, the tight end of guidance of 250bp (+/-10bp).
Implicit government support for the 100% state-owned entity
made it a buy for many accounts despite the company's high
leverage ratios.
Fitch said on Tuesday that while ENAP's debt to Ebitda stood
at 5.2x over the last 12 months ending March 2016, strong
government involvement was a key driver for its expected single
A rating on the deal.
"It is a 100% owned by the sovereign, but when you look at
the credit it isn't investment grade and you are not getting
paid for that," a US-based investor said.
Yet while some investors thought they could be better
compensated elsewhere for taking on oil sector risks, others
focused squarely on the spread differential to the Chilean
sovereign curve.
At a final launch spread of T+240bp, ENAP's bonds (rated
Baa3/BBB-/A) came some 150bp over Chile (rated Aa3/AA-/A+),
whose new 2026s have been trading with a G-spread of close to
90bp.
Against its own curve, however, such levels looked tight
after accounting for an extension from the existing 2024s, which
were trading with a G-spread of 230bp.
The deal benefited from a natural underlying bid as
investors switched out of shorter term bonds through a cash
tender that was being financed with the new deal.
ENAP is offering to buy back up to US$600m of existing 6.25%
2019s, 5.25% 2020s and 4.75% 2021s at an early bird price of
113, 111.5, 108.75, respectively.
With much of its business focused on refining, ENAP is also
somewhat immune to recent declines in crude prices. "Even though
it trades like an E&P, it is a refiner and refiners actually
benefit from lower oil prices," said a New York based trader.
In the end, the deal priced at 98.353 with a 3.75% coupon to
yield 3.951% on the back of a US$3.5bn book. Active bookrunners
were Citigroup and JP Morgan.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)