New Issue-ENAP sells $500 mln notes

Dec 1 Empresa Nacional del Petroleo (ENAP) on
Thursday sold $500 million senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    BBVA, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: EMPRESA NACIONAL DEL PETROLEO
AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 4.75 PCT      MATURITY   12/6/2021
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 98.321     FIRST PAY   6/6/2012
MOODY'S Baa1     YIELD 4.965 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 285 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

