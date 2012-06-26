版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 04:35 BJT

Enbridge to shut Line 6A for 2 days in July

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will shut a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline for two days of planned maintenance starting July 24.

The outage of the 609,000 barrel a day Line 6A will not affect shippers because the work is scheduled, Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email.

Line 6A extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin.

