Enbridge sets more apportionment on oil lines

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it has rationed more oil pipeline capacity on its huge Canada-to-United States system in a rare mid-month move it blamed on unplanned outages and maintenance.

Enbridge said it set 18 percent apportionment for the rest of November on Line 4, which moves up to 796,000 barrels a day to Superior, Wisconsin, from Edmonton, Alberta, and on Line 67, which carries 450,000 bpd to Superior from Hardisty, Alberta.