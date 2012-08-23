Enbridge to ration space on Spearhead, Ozark oil lines

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 Enbridge Inc said on Friday it will ration space on its Spearhead and Ozark pipelines next month as shippers looked to move more oil on the line than they could handle.

Shippers looked to move more than 4.5 million barrels per day on the Cushing-to-Wood River, Illinois, Ozark line in September. The line will move 225,120 bpd next month so the shippers will only be able to move 4.5 percent of nominated volumes.

The Flanagan, Illinois-to-Cushing Spearhead line will also be apportioned as shippers nominated 792,392 bpd for 225,120 bpd of September capacity, restricted them to 23 percent of nominated volumes.

The company will also cut October shipments on Spearhead to 67.9 percent of nominated volumes.